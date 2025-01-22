UL Monroe Warhawks face the South Alabama Jaguars on 9-game slide

South Alabama Jaguars (14-5, 6-1 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (4-16, 0-7 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m.…

South Alabama Jaguars (14-5, 6-1 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (4-16, 0-7 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe will try to break its nine-game slide when the Warhawks play South Alabama.

The Warhawks have gone 3-7 in home games. UL Monroe averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 3-7 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Jaguars have gone 6-1 against Sun Belt opponents. South Alabama is ninth in college basketball allowing 61.6 points while holding opponents to 37.5% shooting.

UL Monroe’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game is 3.9 fewer made shots on average than the 11.0 per game South Alabama gives up. South Alabama averages 73.9 points per game, 0.4 more than the 73.5 UL Monroe gives up to opponents.

The Warhawks and Jaguars face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyreese Watson is averaging 10.8 points, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Warhawks. Coltie Young is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Judah Brown is shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 10.7 points. Barry Dunning Jr. is averaging 15 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 1-9, averaging 68.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Jaguars: 8-2, averaging 74.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points.

