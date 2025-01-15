UL Monroe visits Southern Miss following Johnson’s 22-point game

UL Monroe Warhawks (6-10, 2-3 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Eagles (5-11, 1-4 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

UL Monroe Warhawks (6-10, 2-3 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Eagles (5-11, 1-4 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe visits Southern Miss after Jakayla Johnson scored 22 points in UL Monroe’s 75-70 loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Eagles have gone 4-2 at home. Southern Miss is ninth in the Sun Belt scoring 66.1 points while shooting 42.6% from the field.

The Warhawks are 2-3 in conference games. UL Monroe has a 4-10 record against teams over .500.

Southern Miss’ average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game UL Monroe allows. UL Monroe’s 38.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points lower than Southern Miss has given up to its opponents (45.2%).

The Eagles and Warhawks match up Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Melyia Grayson is scoring 14.9 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Eagles.

Johnson is averaging 15 points, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Warhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Warhawks: 3-7, averaging 66.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.