UL Monroe visits Louisiana on 4-game road slide

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-13, 0-4 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (4-12, 2-2 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ragin’ Cajuns -6.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe will try to stop its four-game road skid when the Warhawks visit Louisiana.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 3-7 at home. Louisiana has a 1-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Warhawks have gone 0-4 against Sun Belt opponents. UL Monroe averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 3-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Louisiana averages 65.9 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 73.9 UL Monroe gives up. UL Monroe averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Louisiana allows.

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Warhawks match up Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Thomas is averaging 5.7 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Jalen Bolden is shooting 39.2% and averaging 13.2 points for the Warhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 3-7, averaging 65.7 points, 26.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Warhawks: 1-9, averaging 69.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.