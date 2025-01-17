UL Monroe visits Arkansas State following Thames’ 20-point game

UL Monroe Warhawks (7-10, 3-3 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (9-7, 5-1 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 1…

UL Monroe Warhawks (7-10, 3-3 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (9-7, 5-1 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe visits Arkansas State after Meloney Thames scored 20 points in UL Monroe’s 67-55 win against the Southern Miss Eagles.

The Red Wolves are 6-1 on their home court. Arkansas State scores 69.4 points and has outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Warhawks are 3-3 in conference play. UL Monroe ranks seventh in the Sun Belt with 13.2 assists per game led by Jakayla Johnson averaging 3.2.

Arkansas State averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 7.2 per game UL Monroe allows. UL Monroe averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 3.6 per game Arkansas State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crislyn Rose is averaging 9.5 points and 4.3 assists for the Red Wolves.

Johnson is scoring 14.8 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Warhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 7-3, averaging 69.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Warhawks: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 37.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

