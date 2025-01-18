UL Monroe takes on Louisiana, seeks to end 8-game skid

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (5-13, 3-3 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (4-15, 0-6 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (5-13, 3-3 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (4-15, 0-6 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ragin’ Cajuns -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe comes into the matchup against Louisiana as losers of eight games in a row.

The Warhawks have gone 3-6 at home. UL Monroe is fifth in the Sun Belt with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Makai Willis averaging 2.4.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 3-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Louisiana is 4-8 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.1 turnovers per game.

UL Monroe’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Louisiana allows. Louisiana averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game UL Monroe allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyreese Watson is averaging 10.8 points, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Warhawks.

Mostapha El Moutaouakkil is scoring 12.6 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 1-9, averaging 69.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 4-6, averaging 63.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

