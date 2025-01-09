UL Monroe plays Southern Miss on 3-game road slide

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-12, 0-3 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-9, 1-2 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 8…

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-12, 0-3 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-9, 1-2 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -8.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe will aim to end its three-game road slide when the Warhawks face Southern Miss.

The Golden Eagles have gone 6-1 in home games. Southern Miss is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Warhawks have gone 0-3 against Sun Belt opponents. UL Monroe gives up 73.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.3 points per game.

Southern Miss is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 44.1% UL Monroe allows to opponents. UL Monroe averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Southern Miss gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cobie Montgomery averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 49.3% from beyond the arc.

Jalen Bolden is scoring 12.9 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Warhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Warhawks: 2-8, averaging 69.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

___

