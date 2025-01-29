UL Monroe hosts Walker and South Alabama

South Alabama Jaguars (4-15, 0-8 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (8-11, 4-4 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m.…

South Alabama Jaguars (4-15, 0-8 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (8-11, 4-4 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama visits UL Monroe after Amyria Walker scored 20 points in South Alabama’s 82-71 loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Warhawks are 4-4 in home games. UL Monroe ranks seventh in the Sun Belt with 13.1 assists per game led by Jakayla Johnson averaging 3.1.

The Jaguars are 0-8 against Sun Belt opponents. South Alabama has a 2-11 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

UL Monroe averages 67.6 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 73.8 South Alabama gives up. South Alabama averages 61.7 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 68.1 UL Monroe gives up to opponents.

The Warhawks and Jaguars meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meloney Thames averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Warhawks, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 24.1% from beyond the arc. Johnson is averaging 14.3 points, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

Walker is scoring 11.6 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Jaguars. Rachel Leggett is averaging 13.0 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 60.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 5-5, averaging 67.8 points, 40.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 61.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.