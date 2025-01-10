UL Monroe faces Louisiana on 6-game losing streak

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-13, 0-4 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (4-12, 2-2 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-13, 0-4 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (4-12, 2-2 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe looks to break its six-game losing streak with a win against Louisiana.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 3-7 in home games. Louisiana is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Warhawks are 0-4 in Sun Belt play. UL Monroe is 3-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Louisiana’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game UL Monroe allows. UL Monroe averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Louisiana gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kentrell Garnett averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc.

Jalen Bolden is averaging 13.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Warhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 3-7, averaging 65.7 points, 26.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Warhawks: 1-9, averaging 69.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.