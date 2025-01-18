UIC wins 81-74 against Valparaiso

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Javon Jackson scored 17 points as UIC beat Valparaiso 81-74 on Saturday night. Jackson shot 3…

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Javon Jackson scored 17 points as UIC beat Valparaiso 81-74 on Saturday night.

Jackson shot 3 of 12 from the field, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 11 for 13 from the line for the Flames (13-6, 5-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Ahmad Henderson II shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line to add 15 points. Modestas Kancleris shot 6 of 7 from the field and 1 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Beacons (10-9, 3-5) were led in scoring by All Wright, who finished with 18 points and five assists. Tyler Schmidt added 17 points and four assists for Valparaiso. Cooper Schwieger finished with 14 points.

UIC entered halftime tied with Valparaiso 38-38. Henderson paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points. Filip Skobalj’s 3-pointer with 2:54 remaining in the second half gave UIC the lead for good at 72-70.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.