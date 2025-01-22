UIC wins 78-67 against Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Jordan Mason scored 19 points as UIC beat Evansville 78-67 on Wednesday night. Mason added five…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Jordan Mason scored 19 points as UIC beat Evansville 78-67 on Wednesday night.

Mason added five assists for the Flames (14-6, 6-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Ahmad Henderson II scored 16 points, going 6 of 9 (3 for 5 from 3-point range). Modestas Kancleris shot 5 of 7 from the field and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Tayshawn Comer led the Purple Aces (6-14, 3-6) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and eight assists. Gabriel Pozzato added 13 points, six rebounds and five assists. Joshua Hughes had 12 points.

Henderson scored 16 points in the first half to help put UIC ahead 47-32 at the break. Mason led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

Both teams play Saturday. UIC hosts Southern Illinois and Evansville goes on the road to play Valparaiso.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

