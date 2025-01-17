UIC visits Valparaiso after Jackson’s 30-point game

UIC Flames (12-6, 4-3 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (10-8, 3-4 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UIC…

UIC Flames (12-6, 4-3 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (10-8, 3-4 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC visits Valparaiso after Javon Jackson scored 30 points in UIC’s 97-93 overtime win against the Murray State Racers.

The Beacons have gone 8-2 in home games. Valparaiso scores 77.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Flames are 4-3 against MVC opponents. UIC averages 17.6 assists per game to lead the MVC, paced by Ahmad Henderson II with 3.6.

Valparaiso scores 77.9 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 73.8 UIC allows. UIC scores 7.6 more points per game (80.4) than Valparaiso gives up (72.8).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: All Wright is averaging 10.7 points for the Beacons.

Henderson is averaging 11.2 points and 3.6 assists for the Flames.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Flames: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.