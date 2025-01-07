UIC visits Missouri State following Brady’s 29-point game

UIC Flames (10-5, 2-2 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (7-8, 0-4 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

UIC Flames (10-5, 2-2 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (7-8, 0-4 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -2.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State plays UIC after Vincent Brady II scored 29 points in Missouri State’s 69-60 loss to the Bradley Braves.

The Bears are 5-2 on their home court. Missouri State averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 4-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Flames are 2-2 in conference play. UIC is fourth in the MVC scoring 80.7 points per game and is shooting 47.3%.

Missouri State’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game UIC gives up. UIC averages 10.0 more points per game (80.7) than Missouri State allows to opponents (70.7).

The Bears and Flames face off Tuesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dez White is scoring 16.5 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Bears.

Javon Jackson is shooting 41.3% and averaging 12.9 points for the Flames.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 65.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Flames: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

