UIC visits Goebel and Northern Iowa

UIC Flames (4-7, 1-1 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (7-6, 2-0 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UIC Flames (4-7, 1-1 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (7-6, 2-0 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa hosts UIC after Ryley Goebel scored 20 points in Northern Iowa’s 93-70 victory over the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Panthers are 4-2 in home games. Northern Iowa scores 77.7 points while outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The Flames are 1-1 in conference play. UIC ranks third in the MVC scoring 34.5 points per game in the paint led by Arin Freeman averaging 10.0.

Northern Iowa is shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 45.1% UIC allows to opponents. UIC averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Northern Iowa gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maya McDermott is averaging 22 points and 4.8 assists for the Panthers.

Jaida McCloud is averaging 8.8 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Flames.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Flames: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 10.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.