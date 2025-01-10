UIC visits Belmont on 4-game road skid

UIC Flames (4-8, 1-2 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (7-7, 2-1 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UIC…

UIC Flames (4-8, 1-2 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (7-7, 2-1 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC travels to Belmont looking to stop its four-game road slide.

The Bruins have gone 3-1 at home. Belmont ranks seventh in the MVC with 12.8 assists per game led by Emily La Chapell averaging 2.7.

The Flames are 1-2 in MVC play. UIC is fifth in the MVC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaida McCloud averaging 2.0.

Belmont scores 65.9 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than the 68.9 UIC gives up. UIC averages 6.3 more points per game (70.9) than Belmont gives up to opponents (64.6).

The Bruins and Flames square off Friday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: La Chapell is averaging 11.1 points for the Bruins.

Makiyah Williams is shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 11.8 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-5, averaging 65.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Flames: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 10.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.