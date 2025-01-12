UIC takes on Murray State on 3-game slide

UIC Flames (4-9, 1-3 MVC) at Murray State Racers (9-4, 3-1 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UIC Flames (4-9, 1-3 MVC) at Murray State Racers (9-4, 3-1 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC enters the matchup against Murray State after losing three in a row.

The Racers are 5-1 in home games. Murray State is second in the MVC with 37.5 points per game in the paint led by Halli Poock averaging 9.0.

The Flames have gone 1-3 against MVC opponents. UIC is sixth in the MVC giving up 68.8 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

Murray State averages 88.8 points, 20.0 more per game than the 68.8 UIC allows. UIC averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Murray State allows.

The Racers and Flames meet Sunday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Poock is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, while averaging 17.5 points and 4.5 assists.

Kristian Young is averaging 2.9 points and 3.2 assists for the Flames.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 8-2, averaging 91.5 points, 37.4 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Flames: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

