UIC hosts conference rival Bradley

Bradley Braves (13-3, 4-1 MVC) at UIC Flames (11-5, 3-2 MVC)
Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -2; over/under is 144.5
BOTTOM LINE: Sasa Ciani and UIC host Duke Deen and Bradley in MVC play.
The Flames have gone 6-1 at home. UIC is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Braves are 4-1 in MVC play. Bradley is seventh in the MVC with 31.7 rebounds per game led by Darius Hannah averaging 5.8.
UIC makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than Bradley has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). Bradley has shot at a 49.1% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 44.2% shooting opponents of UIC have averaged.
The Flames and Braves square off Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Skobalj is shooting 47.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 9.6 points.
Deen is averaging 14.4 points and 4.2 assists for the Braves.
LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.
Braves: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.
