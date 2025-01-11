UIC faces Murray State, aims to stop 3-game slide

UIC Flames (4-9, 1-3 MVC) at Murray State Racers (9-4, 3-1 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UIC Flames (4-9, 1-3 MVC) at Murray State Racers (9-4, 3-1 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC aims to break its three-game losing streak with a win over Murray State.

The Racers have gone 5-1 at home. Murray State is second in the MVC with 18.2 assists per game led by Haven Ford averaging 5.3.

The Flames are 1-3 against MVC opponents. UIC averages 14.9 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Murray State averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game, 4.7 more made shots than the 6.0 per game UIC gives up. UIC has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Murray State have averaged.

The Racers and Flames meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katelyn Young is averaging 18.8 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Racers.

Kristian Young is averaging 2.9 points and 3.2 assists for the Flames.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 8-2, averaging 91.5 points, 37.4 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Flames: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

