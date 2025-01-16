UIC faces Bradley, seeks to break 4-game skid

Bradley Braves (8-8, 2-3 MVC) at UIC Flames (4-10, 1-4 MVC) Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UIC aims…

Bradley Braves (8-8, 2-3 MVC) at UIC Flames (4-10, 1-4 MVC)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC aims to stop its four-game losing streak when the Flames play Bradley.

The Flames have gone 3-3 in home games. UIC ranks sixth in the MVC with 13.5 assists per game led by Kristian Young averaging 3.2.

The Braves are 2-3 in conference games. Bradley averages 14.3 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

UIC averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 3.7 per game Bradley allows. Bradley averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than UIC allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaida McCloud is averaging 8.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Flames.

Soleil Barnes is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Braves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Braves: 4-6, averaging 59.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

