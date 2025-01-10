UIC and Bradley meet in conference matchup

Bradley Braves (13-3, 4-1 MVC) at UIC Flames (11-5, 3-2 MVC) Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UIC hosts…

Bradley Braves (13-3, 4-1 MVC) at UIC Flames (11-5, 3-2 MVC)

Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC hosts Bradley in a matchup of MVC teams.

The Flames are 6-1 in home games. UIC scores 80.7 points while outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game.

The Braves are 4-1 in MVC play. Bradley averages 80.1 points while outscoring opponents by 12.0 points per game.

UIC averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Bradley allows. Bradley averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game UIC gives up.

The Flames and Braves face off Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahmad Henderson II is averaging 11.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Flames.

Duke Deen is averaging 14.4 points and 4.2 assists for the Braves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Braves: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

