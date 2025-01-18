Ugusuk leads South Carolina against Oklahoma after 20-point game

South Carolina Gamecocks (10-7, 0-4 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (13-4, 0-4 SEC) Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

South Carolina Gamecocks (10-7, 0-4 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (13-4, 0-4 SEC)

Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -6.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina takes on Oklahoma after Morris Ugusuk scored 20 points in South Carolina’s 66-63 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Sooners have gone 8-2 at home. Oklahoma is 11-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

The Gamecocks are 0-4 in conference games. South Carolina is 3-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

Oklahoma makes 48.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than South Carolina has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). South Carolina averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Oklahoma gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalon Moore is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Sooners.

Collin Murray-Boyles is scoring 15.8 points per game with 9.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Gamecocks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 6-4, averaging 80.7 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Gamecocks: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.