Uduje and the San Jose State Spartans take on conference foe Nevada

San Jose State Spartans (9-10, 2-5 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (10-7, 2-4 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State faces Nevada in MWC action Saturday.

The Wolf Pack are 7-3 in home games. Nevada ranks ninth in the MWC with 30.1 points per game in the paint led by Nick Davidson averaging 6.0.

The Spartans have gone 2-5 against MWC opponents. San Jose State is fourth in the MWC scoring 75.5 points per game and is shooting 45.9%.

Nevada scores 74.8 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 72.9 San Jose State allows. San Jose State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Nevada gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Coleman is averaging 9.3 points and 4.2 assists for the Wolf Pack.

Will McClendon averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 80.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

