Udoumoh and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles visit conference foe UMKC

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (14-5, 4-2 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (7-13, 3-2 Summit) Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (14-5, 4-2 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (7-13, 3-2 Summit)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ruthie Udoumoh and Oral Roberts visit Emani Bennett and UMKC on Wednesday.

The Kangaroos are 5-3 on their home court. UMKC has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Golden Eagles have gone 4-2 against Summit opponents. Oral Roberts ranks second in the Summit with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Udoumoh averaging 3.7.

UMKC’s average of 3.2 made 3-pointers per game is 4.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Oral Roberts allows. Oral Roberts averages 15.5 more points per game (82.1) than UMKC gives up (66.6).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lisa Thomas is averaging 3.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Kangaroos. Bennett is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Taleyah Jones is scoring 17.1 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Golden Eagles. Jalei Oglesby is averaging 17.2 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 80.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.