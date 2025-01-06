Udeh, TCU Horned Frogs square off against the No. 14 Houston Cougars

TCU Horned Frogs (8-5, 1-1 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (10-3, 2-0 Big 12) Houston; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM…

TCU Horned Frogs (8-5, 1-1 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (10-3, 2-0 Big 12)

Houston; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -18.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Big 12 foes No. 14 Houston and TCU meet on Monday.

The Cougars have gone 8-0 in home games. Houston is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Horned Frogs are 1-1 in conference matchups. TCU averages 72.4 points while outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game.

Houston makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than TCU has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). TCU averages 17.8 more points per game (72.4) than Houston gives up (54.6).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Cryer is scoring 14.6 points per game with 1.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Cougars.

Noah Reynolds is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Horned Frogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 74.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.1 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.