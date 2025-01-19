Udeh and the TCU Horned Frogs take on conference foe No. 25 Baylor

TCU Horned Frogs (9-7, 2-3 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (11-5, 3-2 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST…

TCU Horned Frogs (9-7, 2-3 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (11-5, 3-2 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -12.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Ernest Udeh Jr. and TCU visit Norchad Omier and No. 25 Baylor on Sunday.

The Bears are 8-0 in home games. Baylor is fourth in the Big 12 with 38.0 points per game in the paint led by Omier averaging 10.0.

The Horned Frogs are 2-3 in Big 12 play. TCU is 4-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Baylor averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 6.9 per game TCU allows. TCU averages 70.2 points per game, 2.0 more than the 68.2 Baylor gives up.

The Bears and Horned Frogs face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Nunn averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc.

Noah Reynolds is shooting 46.2% and averaging 12.5 points for the Horned Frogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 79.8 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

