UCSD visits UC Riverside after McGhie’s 26-point game

UCSD Tritons (15-3, 5-1 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (10-8, 3-3 Big West)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD faces UC Riverside after Tyler McGhie scored 26 points in UCSD’s 80-54 victory over the Long Beach State Beach.

The Highlanders have gone 6-1 in home games. UC Riverside is 5-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Tritons are 5-1 in Big West play. UCSD averages 80.2 points and has outscored opponents by 18.6 points per game.

UC Riverside is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 40.9% UCSD allows to opponents. UCSD averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game UC Riverside allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barrington Hargress is averaging 19.3 points and 4.1 assists for the Highlanders.

McGhie is shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc with 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, while averaging 17.9 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Tritons: 9-1, averaging 82.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 11.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

