UCSD takes on CSU Fullerton following McGhie’s 24-point performance

UCSD Tritons (12-2, 2-0 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (5-10, 0-3 Big West) Fullerton, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

UCSD Tritons (12-2, 2-0 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (5-10, 0-3 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -12.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD takes on CSU Fullerton after Tyler McGhie scored 24 points in UCSD’s 109-51 victory over the Occidental Tigers.

The Titans have gone 4-3 at home. CSU Fullerton is eighth in the Big West with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by John Square Jr. averaging 2.1.

The Tritons are 2-0 against conference opponents. UCSD is 11-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 8.7 turnovers per game.

CSU Fullerton scores 63.9 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 62.6 UCSD allows. UCSD averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 8.7 per game CSU Fullerton gives up.

The Titans and Tritons face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Brown is averaging 7.1 points for the Titans.

McGhie is averaging 18.4 points for the Tritons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Tritons: 10-0, averaging 84.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 12.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.