UCSD takes on conference foe UC Riverside

UC Riverside Highlanders (8-8, 4-2 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (7-11, 3-3 Big West)

San Diego; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD faces UC Riverside in a matchup of Big West teams.

The Tritons are 5-5 in home games. UCSD is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Highlanders are 4-2 against Big West opponents. UC Riverside ranks fourth in the Big West giving up 57.9 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

UCSD’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game UC Riverside allows. UC Riverside averages 58.2 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the 61.7 UCSD allows.

The Tritons and Highlanders match up Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabrina Ma is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, while averaging 10.1 points and 2.3 steals.

Shelley Duchemin is averaging 11 points and 1.5 steals for the Highlanders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 6-4, averaging 65.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 11.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points per game.

Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 58.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

