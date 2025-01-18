UCSD puts home win streak on the line against UC Riverside

UC Riverside Highlanders (8-8, 4-2 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (7-11, 3-3 Big West) San Diego; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

UC Riverside Highlanders (8-8, 4-2 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (7-11, 3-3 Big West)

San Diego; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Tritons play UC Riverside.

The Tritons are 5-5 in home games. UCSD averages 63.6 points while outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The Highlanders have gone 4-2 against Big West opponents. UC Riverside is eighth in the Big West scoring 58.2 points per game and is shooting 37.9%.

UCSD’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game UC Riverside allows. UC Riverside has shot at a 37.9% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points fewer than the 39.4% shooting opponents of UCSD have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sumayah Sugapong is averaging 12.9 points, 3.9 assists and 2.4 steals for the Tritons.

Shelley Duchemin is scoring 11.0 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Highlanders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 6-4, averaging 65.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 11.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points per game.

Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 58.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points.

