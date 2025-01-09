UCSD plays Cal Poly on 3-game win streak

UCSD Tritons (6-9, 2-1 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (6-8, 1-3 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 9…

UCSD Tritons (6-9, 2-1 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (6-8, 1-3 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD will look to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Tritons take on Cal Poly.

The Mustangs have gone 3-3 at home. Cal Poly gives up 60.9 points and has been outscored by 4.8 points per game.

The Tritons have gone 2-1 against Big West opponents. UCSD averages 62.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game.

Cal Poly scores 56.1 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than the 60.5 UCSD allows. UCSD averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Cal Poly gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Annika Shah is averaging 14.2 points for the Mustangs.

Sumayah Sugapong is averaging 12.7 points, four assists and 2.4 steals for the Tritons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 4-6, averaging 55.7 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Tritons: 5-5, averaging 62.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 12.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.