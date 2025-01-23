UCSD hosts UCSB following Tait-Jones’ 32-point game

UCSB Gauchos (12-6, 4-3 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (15-4, 5-2 Big West) San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM…

UCSB Gauchos (12-6, 4-3 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (15-4, 5-2 Big West)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -11.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD faces UCSB after Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored 32 points in UCSD’s 85-81 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Tritons have gone 6-2 in home games. UCSD is the top team in the Big West with 14.7 fast break points.

The Gauchos have gone 4-3 against Big West opponents. UCSB has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

UCSD scores 80.3 points, 15.3 more per game than the 65.0 UCSB gives up. UCSB averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 8.5 per game UCSD gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tait-Jones is scoring 18.7 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Tritons. Tyler McGhie is averaging 17.5 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 44.9% over the past 10 games.

Kenny Pohto is averaging 12.9 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Gauchos. Stephan D. Swenson is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 8-2, averaging 82.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 11.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

