UCSD faces Cal Poly on 3-game win streak

UCSD Tritons (6-9, 2-1 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (6-8, 1-3 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD will attempt to continue its three-game win streak with a victory over Cal Poly.

The Mustangs are 3-3 in home games. Cal Poly ranks fifth in the Big West with 26.3 points per game in the paint led by Sydney Bourland averaging 7.0.

The Tritons are 2-1 against Big West opponents. UCSD ranks fifth in the Big West giving up 60.5 points while holding opponents to 38.6% shooting.

Cal Poly’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game UCSD allows. UCSD averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Cal Poly allows.

The Mustangs and Tritons meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Annika Shah is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 1.4 rebounds for the Mustangs.

Sumayah Sugapong is shooting 32.7% and averaging 12.7 points for the Tritons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 4-6, averaging 55.7 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Tritons: 5-5, averaging 62.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 12.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

