UCSB visits UCSD after Tait-Jones’ 32-point outing

UCSB Gauchos (12-6, 4-3 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (15-4, 5-2 Big West) San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UCSB Gauchos (12-6, 4-3 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (15-4, 5-2 Big West)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD takes on UCSB after Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored 32 points in UCSD’s 85-81 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Tritons are 6-2 in home games. UCSD ranks sixth in the Big West with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Milos Vicentic averaging 4.0.

The Gauchos are 4-3 in conference matchups. UCSB ranks second in the Big West shooting 38.4% from 3-point range.

UCSD averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 6.8 per game UCSB allows. UCSB has shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of UCSD have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tait-Jones is averaging 18.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Tritons. Tyler McGhie is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

Kenny Pohto is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Gauchos. Cole Anderson is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 8-2, averaging 82.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 11.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.