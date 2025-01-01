UCSB visits Nemeiksa and Hawaii

UCSB Gauchos (8-5, 0-2 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-4, 0-1 Big West) Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST BOTTOM…

UCSB Gauchos (8-5, 0-2 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-4, 0-1 Big West)

Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii hosts UCSB after Gytis Nemeiksa scored 25 points in Hawaii’s 73-70 overtime win over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 8-2 in home games. Hawaii scores 73.2 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Gauchos are 0-2 in conference games. UCSB is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Hawaii scores 73.2 points, 8.3 more per game than the 64.9 UCSB gives up. UCSB averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Hawaii allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nemeiksa is averaging 14.7 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors.

Stephan D. Swenson is shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, while averaging 11.2 points and 3.9 assists.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Gauchos: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.