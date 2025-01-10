UCSB visits Koonce and Cal Poly

UCSB Gauchos (10-5, 2-2 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (6-11, 0-5 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 8…

UCSB Gauchos (10-5, 2-2 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (6-11, 0-5 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly faces UCSB after Owen Koonce scored 20 points in Cal Poly’s 95-68 loss to the UCSD Tritons.

The Mustangs have gone 4-2 in home games. Cal Poly is 1-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Gauchos are 2-2 in Big West play. UCSB is 1-2 in one-possession games.

Cal Poly averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game, 4.1 more made shots than the 6.9 per game UCSB gives up. UCSB averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Cal Poly gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Jessup averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc.

Kenny Pohto is averaging 12.6 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Gauchos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 82.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.6 points per game.

Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.