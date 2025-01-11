UCSB visits Cal Poly following Koonce’s 20-point showing

UCSB Gauchos (10-5, 2-2 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (6-11, 0-5 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 8…

UCSB Gauchos (10-5, 2-2 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (6-11, 0-5 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos -2.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly plays UCSB after Owen Koonce scored 20 points in Cal Poly’s 95-68 loss to the UCSD Tritons.

The Mustangs have gone 4-2 in home games. Cal Poly is fifth in the Big West with 31.9 points per game in the paint led by Koonce averaging 8.7.

The Gauchos have gone 2-2 against Big West opponents. UCSB ranks ninth in the Big West with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Kenny Pohto averaging 3.0.

Cal Poly scores 81.6 points, 16.9 more per game than the 64.7 UCSB gives up. UCSB averages 75.5 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 85.9 Cal Poly allows to opponents.

The Mustangs and Gauchos match up Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koonce is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Mustangs.

Stephan D. Swenson averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 82.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.6 points per game.

Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.