UCSB takes on conference rival Hawaii

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (6-5, 0-1 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (7-5, 1-1 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (6-5, 0-1 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (7-5, 1-1 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow Wahine -2.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alyssa Marin and UCSB host Lily Wahinekapu and Hawaii in Big West action.

The Gauchos are 5-2 in home games. UCSB averages 66.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The Rainbow Wahine are 0-1 against Big West opponents. Hawaii has a 3-5 record against opponents above .500.

UCSB scores 66.8 points, 10.9 more per game than the 55.9 Hawaii gives up. Hawaii averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 5.4 per game UCSB allows.

The Gauchos and Rainbow Wahine meet Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marin is averaging 17.3 points for the Gauchos.

Wahinekapu is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Wahine, while averaging 10.2 points and 1.5 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Rainbow Wahine: 6-4, averaging 58.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.