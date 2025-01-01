UCSB plays conference rival Hawaii

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (6-5, 0-1 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (7-5, 1-1 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (6-5, 0-1 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (7-5, 1-1 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alyssa Marin and UCSB host Lily Wahinekapu and Hawaii in Big West play.

The Gauchos have gone 5-2 at home. UCSB ranks seventh in the Big West with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Skylar Burke averaging 4.2.

The Rainbow Wahine are 0-1 in Big West play. Hawaii is fifth in the Big West with 12.1 assists per game led by Wahinekapu averaging 2.8.

UCSB makes 39.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Hawaii has allowed to its opponents (34.8%). Hawaii averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 5.4 per game UCSB gives up.

The Gauchos and Rainbow Wahine match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marin is shooting 33.3% and averaging 17.3 points for the Gauchos.

Wahinekapu is averaging 10.2 points and 1.5 steals for the Rainbow Wahine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Rainbow Wahine: 6-4, averaging 58.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

