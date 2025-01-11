UCSB plays Cal Poly after Marin’s 20-point showing

Cal Poly Mustangs (7-8, 2-3 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (9-5, 3-1 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Cal Poly Mustangs (7-8, 2-3 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (9-5, 3-1 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB faces Cal Poly after Alyssa Marin scored 20 points in UCSB’s 61-57 win over the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Gauchos are 6-2 in home games. UCSB is seventh in the Big West at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 61.1 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

The Mustangs are 2-3 against conference opponents. Cal Poly allows 60.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.1 points per game.

UCSB is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, the same percentage Cal Poly allows to opponents. Cal Poly has shot at a 38.3% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 38.4% shooting opponents of UCSB have averaged.

The Gauchos and Mustangs square off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skylar Burke is averaging 10.9 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Gauchos.

Mary Carter is averaging 12.1 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Mustangs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 7-3, averaging 66.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Mustangs: 4-6, averaging 53.6 points, 26.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

