UCSB hosts UC Riverside after Moses’ 26-point game

UC Riverside Highlanders (10-7, 3-2 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (11-5, 3-2 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside faces UCSB after Isaiah Moses scored 26 points in UC Riverside’s 83-76 loss to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Gauchos have gone 7-2 at home. UCSB averages 75.5 points and has outscored opponents by 10.3 points per game.

The Highlanders have gone 3-2 against Big West opponents. UC Riverside is 4-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

UCSB averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 7.1 per game UC Riverside gives up. UC Riverside has shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of UCSB have averaged.

The Gauchos and Highlanders meet Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenny Pohto is shooting 65.4% and averaging 12.6 points for the Gauchos.

Barrington Hargress is averaging 19.4 points and 3.8 assists for the Highlanders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

