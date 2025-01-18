UCSB hosts UC Davis after Johnson’s 21-point outing

UC Davis Aggies (10-8, 4-3 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (12-5, 4-2 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

UC Davis Aggies (10-8, 4-3 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (12-5, 4-2 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos -8.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis visits UCSB after Ty Johnson scored 21 points in UC Davis’ 65-54 win over the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Gauchos are 8-2 in home games. UCSB is fifth in the Big West scoring 74.9 points while shooting 47.9% from the field.

The Aggies are 4-3 in conference play. UC Davis is ninth in the Big West with 10.4 assists per game led by Leo DeBruhl averaging 2.5.

UCSB averages 74.9 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 70.1 UC Davis gives up. UC Davis has shot at a 40.7% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points greater than the 40.1% shooting opponents of UCSB have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephan D. Swenson is shooting 49.0% and averaging 12.6 points for the Gauchos.

DeBruhl is averaging 9.2 points for the Aggies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

