UCSB heads to UC Riverside for conference matchup

UCSB Gauchos (9-6, 3-2 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (7-8, 3-2 Big West)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alyssa Marin and UCSB visit Esther Matarranz and UC Riverside on Thursday.

The Highlanders are 3-2 in home games. UC Riverside is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Gauchos have gone 3-2 against Big West opponents. UCSB is third in the Big West scoring 65.7 points per game and is shooting 39.0%.

UC Riverside averages 57.9 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than the 60.5 UCSB allows. UCSB averages 7.4 more points per game (65.7) than UC Riverside allows (58.3).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shelley Duchemin is scoring 11.2 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Highlanders.

Marin is shooting 32.4% and averaging 16.3 points for the Gauchos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 56.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 10.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points per game.

Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 62.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

