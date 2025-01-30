UCSB faces CSU Northridge following Anderson’s 29-point game

CSU Northridge Matadors (13-7, 5-4 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (13-7, 5-4 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

CSU Northridge Matadors (13-7, 5-4 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (13-7, 5-4 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Matadors -1; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB takes on CSU Northridge after Cole Anderson scored 29 points in UCSB’s 83-75 win against the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Gauchos are 8-3 on their home court. UCSB ranks fourth in the Big West in rebounding averaging 33.3 rebounds. Kenny Pohto leads the Gauchos with 7.3 boards.

The Matadors have gone 5-4 against Big West opponents. CSU Northridge is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UCSB makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than CSU Northridge has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). CSU Northridge averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than UCSB allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pohto is averaging 12.7 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Gauchos. Stephan D. Swenson is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Marcus Adams Jr. is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Matadors. Scotty Washington is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Matadors: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 36.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

