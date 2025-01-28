UCF visits No. 11 Kansas following Hall’s 26-point performance

UCF Knights (13-6, 4-4 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (14-5, 5-3 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

UCF Knights (13-6, 4-4 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (14-5, 5-3 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -13.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCF visits No. 11 Kansas after Keyshawn Hall scored 26 points in UCF’s 85-58 win over the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Jayhawks have gone 9-2 at home. Kansas is second in the Big 12 with 18.3 assists per game led by Dajuan Harris averaging 5.8.

The Knights are 4-4 in conference games. UCF scores 79.5 points and has outscored opponents by 1.5 points per game.

Kansas makes 48.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than UCF has allowed to its opponents (44.5%). UCF scores 14.7 more points per game (79.5) than Kansas allows to opponents (64.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Zeke Mayo is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, while averaging 14.9 points. Hunter Dickinson is shooting 52.6% and averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

Hall is averaging 17.2 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Knights. Jordan Ivy-Curry is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 38.2 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Knights: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.