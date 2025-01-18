UCF hosts No. 24 Oklahoma State after Peterson’s 33-point performance

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (14-3, 4-2 Big 12) at UCF Knights (7-9, 0-6 Big 12) Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (14-3, 4-2 Big 12) at UCF Knights (7-9, 0-6 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF takes on No. 24 Oklahoma State after Kaitlin Peterson scored 33 points in UCF’s 90-81 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Knights have gone 6-4 at home. UCF has a 3-8 record against teams above .500.

The Cowgirls have gone 4-2 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma State is second in the Big 12 scoring 82.7 points per game and is shooting 48.6%.

UCF scores 68.9 points, 11.5 more per game than the 57.4 Oklahoma State gives up. Oklahoma State averages 13.3 more points per game (82.7) than UCF gives up (69.4).

The Knights and Cowgirls face off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peterson is shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 21.7 points and 2.8 steals.

Stailee Heard is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Cowgirls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 1-9, averaging 63.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Cowgirls: 7-3, averaging 79.8 points, 38.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

