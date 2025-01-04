UCF hosts Arizona after Swann’s 22-point game

Arizona Wildcats (10-5, 1-1 Big 12) at UCF Knights (7-5, 0-2 Big 12) Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Arizona Wildcats (10-5, 1-1 Big 12) at UCF Knights (7-5, 0-2 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona faces UCF after Lauryn Swann scored 22 points in Arizona’s 69-48 loss to the Utah Utes.

The Knights are 6-2 on their home court. UCF scores 70.7 points while outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Wildcats are 1-1 in Big 12 play.

UCF’s average of 3.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Arizona gives up. Arizona averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game UCF allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaitlin Peterson is scoring 21.3 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Knights.

Breya Cunningham is averaging 12.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.7 blocks for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 11.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.