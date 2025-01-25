UCF faces TCU following Ivy-Curry’s 24-point game

TCU Horned Frogs (10-8, 3-4 Big 12) at UCF Knights (12-6, 3-4 Big 12) Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

TCU Horned Frogs (10-8, 3-4 Big 12) at UCF Knights (12-6, 3-4 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -4.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCF takes on TCU after Jordan Ivy-Curry scored 24 points in UCF’s 108-83 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Knights have gone 9-2 at home. UCF is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Horned Frogs have gone 3-4 against Big 12 opponents. TCU is 4-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

UCF averages 79.2 points, 12.3 more per game than the 66.9 TCU gives up. TCU averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game UCF allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Johnson is averaging 14.3 points, 3.9 assists and 2.5 steals for the Knights. Keyshawn Hall is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

Noah Reynolds is averaging 12.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Horned Frogs. Vasean Allette is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 5-5, averaging 67.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

