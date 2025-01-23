UC Riverside plays UC Irvine, aims to stop road slide

UC Riverside Highlanders (8-9, 4-3 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (12-5, 6-1 Big West) Irvine, California; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

UC Riverside Highlanders (8-9, 4-3 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (12-5, 6-1 Big West)

Irvine, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside travels to UC Irvine looking to break its three-game road skid.

The Anteaters have gone 6-1 in home games. UC Irvine is eighth in the Big West with 21.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Summah Hanson averaging 3.8.

The Highlanders have gone 4-3 against Big West opponents. UC Riverside ranks sixth in the Big West with 11.8 assists per game led by Zoe Tillery averaging 2.2.

UC Irvine’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game UC Riverside gives up. UC Riverside averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than UC Irvine allows.

The Anteaters and Highlanders face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Hernandez is scoring 14.0 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Anteaters. Deja Lee is averaging 9.8 points and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

Esther Matarranz is averaging 6.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Highlanders. Makayla Rose is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 61.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.1 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 59.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 10.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

