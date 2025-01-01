UC Riverside hosts Long Beach State after Richards’ 21-point game

Long Beach State Beach (6-5, 2-0 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (6-6, 2-0 Big West) Riverside, California; Thursday, 9…

Long Beach State Beach (6-5, 2-0 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (6-6, 2-0 Big West)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State visits UC Riverside after Mykelle Richards scored 21 points in Long Beach State’s 122-49 win over the Bethesda (CA) Flames.

The Highlanders have gone 2-1 in home games.

The Beach have gone 2-0 against Big West opponents. Long Beach State is the top team in the Big West scoring 13.4 fast break points per game.

UC Riverside’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Long Beach State allows. Long Beach State’s 38.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than UC Riverside has given up to its opponents (40.7%).

The Highlanders and Beach meet Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hannah Wickstrom averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc.

Savannah Tucker is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Beach.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 57.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 11.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Beach: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 37.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

