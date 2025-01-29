UC Riverside faces UC Davis on 4-game road skid

UC Riverside Highlanders (9-10, 5-4 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (12-7, 6-3 Big West) Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

UC Riverside Highlanders (9-10, 5-4 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (12-7, 6-3 Big West)

Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside hits the road against UC Davis looking to stop its four-game road slide.

The Aggies have gone 7-2 at home. UC Davis leads the Big West with 14.7 assists per game led by Sydney Burns averaging 2.9.

The Highlanders are 5-4 against Big West opponents. UC Riverside is 4-9 against opponents over .500.

UC Davis averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 5.6 per game UC Riverside allows. UC Riverside has shot at a 37.4% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points greater than the 33.7% shooting opponents of UC Davis have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burns is averaging 5.7 points for the Aggies. Tova Sabel is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Seneca Hackley averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 8.0 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc. Makayla Rose is averaging 9.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 68.5 points, 39.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.2 points per game.

Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 58.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.