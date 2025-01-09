UC Riverside faces Hawaii for conference matchup

UC Riverside Highlanders (7-7, 3-1 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (7-6, 1-2 Big West) Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST…

UC Riverside Highlanders (7-7, 3-1 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (7-6, 1-2 Big West)

Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -2.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Esther Matarranz and UC Riverside take on Lily Wahinekapu and Hawaii in Big West play.

The Rainbow Wahine have gone 5-2 in home games. Hawaii scores 59.8 points and has outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The Highlanders are 3-1 against Big West opponents. UC Riverside has a 3-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Hawaii is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 40.3% UC Riverside allows to opponents. UC Riverside averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Hawaii allows.

The Rainbow Wahine and Highlanders face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meilani McBee averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Wahine, scoring 7.4 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc.

Shelley Duchemin is averaging 11.7 points for the Highlanders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Wahine: 5-5, averaging 57.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.7 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 57.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 11.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.